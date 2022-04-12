Indonesia passes new sexual violence law amid growing cases

By NINIEK KARMINI

Associated Press

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesia’s parliament has approved a far-reaching law setting punishments for sexual violence after being spurred into action by a recent case in which an Islamic boarding school principal raped and impregnated several students. The legislation had languished for years amid arguments it has a liberal ideology that contravenes Indonesian value. The law recognizes men and children can be victims of sexual violence, and includes crimes occurring online. It also includes restitution and other remedies for victims and survivors. Only one of the House’s nine political parties rejected the bill. The conservative Muslim-based Prosperous Justice Party wanted the bill to prohibit extramarital sex and homosexual relations.