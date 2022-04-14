Deschutes County SO seeks public’s help in finding man, 70, missing from China Hat Road camp

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office asked for the public’s help Thursday in finding a 70-year-old man who was reported missing from his camp on China Hat Road south of town and last was seen nearly a week ago.

Coty Alexander was reported missing Wednesday from his camp near milepost 3 on China Hat Road, Sergeant Jayson Janes said. He left behind his vehicle and dog.

Janes said Alexander’s last confirmed sighting was last Friday on the south end of Bend.

Anyone who has seen Alexander or has any information on his location is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 541-693-6911, in reference to Case No. 22-19381.