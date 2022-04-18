East Timor votes for president in runoff amid political feud

DILI, East Timor (AP) — Voters in East Timor are choosing a president in a runoff Tuesday between former independence fighters who’ve blamed each other for years of political paralysis. In the first-round last month, Nobel Peace Prize laureate Jose Ramos-Horta received 46.6% of the votes and incumbent President Francisco “Lu Olo” Guterres won 22.1%. The winner takes office on May 20, the 20th anniversary of the restoration of East Timor’s independence. In 2018, Guterres refused to swear in Cabinet nominees from a party led by a Ramos-Horta supporter. Guterres is from the Fretilin group, which had led resistance to Indonesian rule. Fretilin blames Ramos-Horta for a crisis in 2006 that led to political killings on the streets of the capital.