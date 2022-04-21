JUCO pitcher faces possible expulsion for tackle

WEATHERFORD, Texas (AP) — A Texas junior college pitcher is facing possible expulsion from school for tackling an opposing baserunner after a giving up a home run. The incident happened Wednesday as Weatherford College hosted North Central Texas College. Video posted online showed North Central Texas College player Josh Phillips rounding the bases after a home run in the sixth inning. He was rounding third when Weatherford pitcher Owen Woodward sprinted and collided with him, sending both players crashing to the ground. The game was suspended. Weatherford school officials said the incident would be investigated and Woodward could possibly be expelled.