Brittany Force breaks track speed record in Baytown finale

BAYTOWN, Texas (AP) — Brittany Force had the fastest pass in Houston Raceway Park history Friday to take the lead in Top Fuel qualifying at the final NHRA SpringNationals. Force broke her own speed record at the track with a 3.695-second run at 333.58 mph. The track that hosted its first national event in 1988 is closing after the event to make room for Katoen Natie’s expanding port facility. Ron Capps topped the Funny Car field, Camrie Caruso led in Pro Stock and Karen Stoffer was the fastest in Pro Stock Motorcycle. Defending series champion Capps had a 3.864 at 326.16 in a Dodge Charger. Caruso had a 6.547 at 209.39 in a Camaro, and Stoffer ran a 6.776 at 199.64 on a Suzuki.