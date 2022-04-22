Deschutes County road construction update: Week of April 24-30

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Here is Deschutes County's road construction update for the week of April 24-30.

US 20: Ward-Hamby Road Intersection Project (Bend Area) – Ward Road is closed between US 20 and Bear Creek Road as part of the ODOT US 20 Ward/Hamby roundabout project. Hamby Road also remains closed between US 20 and Neff Road. Hamby Road is closed to through-traffic between US 20 and Neff Road. A designated detour route is in place via US 20, Erickson Road and Neff Road. Ward Road is also closed between US 20 and Bear Creek Road. A designated detour route is in place between US 20 and Torkelson Road.

US 97: 61st Street and Quarry Avenue Intersections (Redmond Area) – Road work will be occurring on US 97 in the vicinity of 61st Street. Work will include construction of deceleration lanes at the US 97/61st Street intersection. On US 97, the Northbound left turn lane at 61st Street is closed. For Northbound traffic, a designated detour route is in place via Yew Avenue and S Canal Boulevard. Intermittent road closures will be occurring on 61st Street at the US 97 intersection throughout the week. For Southbound traffic, a designated detour route is in place via Tumalo Road and Old Bend-Redmond Highway. Southbound traffic should plan to use the detour route. Work hours are 7am – 5pm, Monday through Friday.

Irrigation Pipe Installation (Terrebonne Area) – Installation of irrigation pipe will be occurring on NE 33rd Street between Oneil Highway and NE Smith Rock Way near Terrebonne. NE 33rd Street between Oneil Highway and NE Smith Rock Way will be closed to through-traffic from April 25 to April 26. A designated detour route is in place via Oneil Highway, NW Lone Pine Road and NW Smith Rock Way. Access for residents on NE 33rd Street will be maintained during construction.

For more information, please contact the Deschutes County Road Department at (541) 388-6581.