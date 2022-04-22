Man convicted of shooting girlfriend’s ex gets 40 years

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — A man convicted of shooting to death his girlfriend’s ex-boyfriend in Tacoma was sentenced to 40 years in prison. The News Tribune reports 39-year-old Andrew Pointer was sentenced Friday in Pierce County Superior Court for the 2019 death of Lawrence Jeffries. A jury found Pointer guilty last month of first-degree murder and unlawfully having a firearm. The murder happened Aug. 4 when court documents say Pointer lured his girlfriend and Jeffries to a home in Tacoma’s Eastside neighborhood, promising he only wanted to talk. Shortly after Jeffries and the girlfriend got to the home, Pointer arrived, shot Jeffries in the chest and then ran him over.