Boat carrying 60 migrants capsizes off the Lebanese coast

BEIRUT (AP) — The Lebanese Red Cross says a boat carrying 60 migrants has capsized off the Lebanese coast. It is not immediately clear if there were any casualties in the Saturday night accident. The Red Cross says it has sent ambulances to the port of the northern city of Tripoli in case there are casualties. Prime Minister Najib Mikati’s office says the boat capsized shortly after leaving the northern coastal town of Qalamoun near Tripoli, Lebanon’s second largest city. For many years Lebanon was a country that took in refugees, but since the country’s economic meltdown began in 2019, thousands of people have left on boats heading to Europe.