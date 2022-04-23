Police ID Maryland man shot in incident at Peru envoy’s home

By MICHAEL BALSAMO

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Authorities have identified the man who was shot and killed by U.S. Secret Service officers this past week at the Washington residence of Peru’s ambassador to the United States. The Metropolitan Police Department says the man was Gordon Casey, a 19-year-old from Germantown, Maryland. Investigators haven’t revealed any details about a potential motive for the Wednesday morning incident. Police said the ambassador and his family were inside the home in the Forest Hills neighborhood of northwest Washington when they heard several windows being smashed and called the Secret Service. Officers responding to the call for a burglary in progress encountered a man they say was armed with a metal stake in the rear yard of the residence.