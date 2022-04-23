Reports: Iran, Saudis resume talks in Iraq after months

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — State-linked media is reporting that Iran has resumed talks with regional rival Saudi Arabia months after secret Baghdad-brokered discussions were suspended. The Iranian news website Nournews, considered to be close to the country’s Supreme National Security Council, said Saturday a fifth round of talks was held in Baghdad. Ranking security officials from both sides, as well as Iraqi and Omani officials, participated. It was not immediately clear exactly when the talks took place. It said a positive atmosphere permeated the talks increasing hopes for “steps on the path of resumption of ties” between the two nations, including a joint meeting of foreign ministers.