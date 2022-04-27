Brazil to face Japan in Tokyo in pre-World Cup friendly

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazil will play a friendly against Japan as part of its preparations for the World Cup in Qatar. The Brazilian soccer confederation says the match will take place on June 6 in Tokyo. Brazil is scheduled to play a friendly against rival Argentina in Melbourne five days later. Brazil will face Serbia, Switzerland and Cameroon in Group G at the World Cup, which starts Nov. 21. It is still unclear whether Brazil and Argentina will play their World Cup qualifying game from September, which was suspended shortly after kickoff when officials entered the field because some of Argentina’s players had violated COVID-19 protocols. Neither Brazil nor Argentina have committed to playing the game.