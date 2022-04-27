Commanders pick up edge rusher Sweat’s fifth-year option

By STEPHEN WHYNO

AP Sports Writer

The Washington Commanders have picked up edge rusher Montez Sweat’s fifth-year option as expected. Sweat was Washington’s second pick in the first round in 2019. Sweat has become a key part of Washington’s defensive line along with fellow pass rusher Chase Young and defensive tackles Jonathan Allen and Daron Payne. All of them were first-round picks. Sweat has 21 sacks in 42 NFL games with Washington. He had five in 10 games last season around missing time with a broken jaw. The Commanders have the 11th pick in the draft that begins Thursday night. They’ve picked a defensive player in the first round each of the past five years.