Candidate in Pennsylvania primary hit with protective order

By MICHAEL RUBINKAM and MARK SCOLFORO

Associated Press

HONESDALE, Pa. (AP) — A candidate in next month’s Republican primary for Pennsylvania lieutenant governor has been ordered to stay away from his home after his wife made claims of physical and mental abuse. Teddy Daniels was accused of making threats, saying he would kill the family dog and grabbing his wife by the shirt. A Wayne County judge granted a temporary protection from abuse order to Daniels’ wife on Tuesday. Daniels claims he has been “swatted,” or targeted with bogus calls leading state police to his home. He is vowing to stay in the race. Daniels is one of nine candidates seeking the GOP nomination for lieutenant governor.