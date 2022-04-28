NY Giants pick up 5th-year option on DT Dexter Lawrence

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The New York Giants have picked up the fifth-year option on defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence. The Giants announced the move before the start of the NFL draft. Lawrence was the 17th overall pick in the 2019 draft. The Clemson product has played in 48 games over his first three seasons, missing one game. The 342-pound lineman has registered nine sacks, 14 tackles for loss, 30 quarterback hits, two forced fumbles and five pass breakups in his career. He will be under contract through the end of the 2023 season.