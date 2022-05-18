Jefferson County Sheriff Marc Heckathorn concedes to challenger Jason Pollock after heated race

Major turning point came when retired sheriff, DA endorsed senior deputy

MADRAS, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Jefferson County is getting a new sheriff, again, after voters chose Senior Deputy Jason Pollock over appointed incumbent Marc Heckathorn, who conceded the race Wednesday after a hard-fought, closely watched campaign.

As of Wednesday morning, Pollock had 3,255 votes, or just over 52%, to 2,695 votes, or just over 43% and nearly 4% (231) votes for Rick Du Pont, a second challenger who Heckathorn said he asked to run so that the voters' decision would come in May, not November; if there were only two candidates, the race would have been delayed until fall.

On Wednesday morning, Heckathorn issued this concession statement:

"Of course we are disappointed by the election results from last night, but my commitment to Jefferson County is unwavering.

"I pledge to do my part to accomplish a smooth transition of administrations. The citizens of Jefferson County deserve no less.

"I do not know when the transition will take place as my term as sheriff does not conclude until January of 2023," Heckathorn concluded.

The race took a major turn recently, when retired Sheriff Jim Adkins and District Attorney Steve Leriche issued an endorsement of Heckathorn's challenger, upset by the former undersheriff's critical comments about Adkins' tenure during the campaign, and a claim he refuted that he had withdrawn the county from receiving tips from a federal task force that targets child pornography distribution.

NewsChannel 21's Bola Gbadebo plans to speak with Jefferson County residents Wednesday about their thoughts regarding the election and what should happen from here.