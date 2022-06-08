Harvard President Lawrence Bacow to step down next year

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Harvard University President Lawrence Bacow has announced that he plans to step down next year. Bacow said in a statement Wednesday to the Ivy League university’s community that there is never a good time to step aside. But he says that the time seems right and that he would like to spend more time with his children and grandchildren. The 70-year-old Bacow took over as president in 2018. He led the Ivy League school through the coronavirus pandemic and put together a panel to examine the university’s deep ties to slavery.