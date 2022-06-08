Lebanon to launch tender for $70 million airport terminal

BEIRUT (AP) — A Lebanese Cabinet minister says Lebanon will soon launch an international tender for the construction of a new terminal at the country’s only international airport in Beirut. The airport that had a major facelift after the country’s 1975-90 civil war has been working on full capacity for years and the government’s plans for expansion have been delayed. Minister of Public Works and Transport Ali Hamie said Wednesday that the tender for the up to $70 million project are being prepared for Terminal 2 will be for chartered and low-cost flights as well Muslim pilgrims.