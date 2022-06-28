Ukraine to start electricity trading with EU neighbors

BRUSSELS (AP) — Ukraine will start trading electricity with neighboring European countries later this week. The European Network of Transmission System Operators for Electricity said on Tuesday that the first phase of commercial exchanges is set to begin on June 30 following the synchronization of power systems in March. Ukraine and Moldova were previously part of the Integrated Power System that also includes Russia and Belarus. This made Ukraine dependent on Russia’s grid operator despite there having been no electricity trade between the two countries for years.