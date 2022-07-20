Skip to Content
ODOT extends comment deadline on amendment to state’s tolling policy

SALEM, Oregon (KTVZ) – ODOT is extending the deadline to comment on the draft amendment to the Oregon Highway Plan that will guide the state in using tolling as a way to raise funds for transportation system improvements.

Here are the details:

The comment period is open until September 15.

What is it?

The Oregon Highway Plan has an existing policy section on tolling. This draft policy amendment proposes an update to that section, which is "Goal No. 6: Tolling." The draft amendment is intended to modernize the state’s pricing and tolling policy. It defines terms, such as congestion pricing, and it offers guidance for the use of revenue and setting rates (but it does not set rates). It also provides the Oregon Transportation Commission with clearer direction for decision making. There are 15 policies in the draft amendment, each with actions to guide implementing the policy.

Note: This amendment is not about whether or not the state should toll roads; instead, it provides guidance for doing so if the state decides to use tolling.

Public input will inform potential revisions to the plan amendment. The goal is to have a final version ready for adoption later this year. 

Background

The Oregon Highway Plan is the state’s primary highway guide, establishing a 20-year vision and strategic framework for Oregon’s road system. The current plan (PDF) was approved by the commission in 1999 and has been modified numerous times, including in 2012 to add the current section on tolling.

