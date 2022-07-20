Report: NCAA makes progress on gender inequality at tourneys

The NCAA has adequately addressed nine of 23 recommendations for creating comparable NCAA Tournament experiences for men’s and women’s basketball players. That’s according to a progress report from a third party hired by the NCAA. A scathing report issued almost a year ago criticized the NCAA for the differences in how the men’s and women’s tournaments were administered and conducted. Among the most visible changes were “March Madness” branding and increased cross-promotion for both tournaments in 2022 and a “First Four” event for women to bring it into line with the men’s tournament.

