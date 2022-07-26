Supreme Court officially transmits its judgment overturning Roe v. Wade, clearing the way for state restrictions

By Ariane de Vogue, CNN Supreme Court Reporter

A month after releasing its landmark decision overturning Roe v. Wade, the Supreme Court officially transmitted its judgment to the lower courts on Tuesday, a move that will likely trigger more state abortion restrictions to go into effect.

Supreme Court rules state that after an opinion is rendered, the court sends out a certified copy of the judgment prepared and signed by the court’s clerk. The process usually takes about a month.

According to the Guttmacher Institute, some states including Idaho, Tennessee and Texas were waiting for this official word to come before enacting some of their laws to restrict abortions.

More than half the states have laws that ban or severely restrict abortion rights according to Guttmacher. Some states had laws on the books that were enacted before Roe, others have so called “trigger laws” — meant to take effect automatically if Roe were ever overturned, although they had different timing mechanisms.

