Epicenter wins the Grade 2 Jim Dandy at Saratoga

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (AP) — Epicenter won a stretch duel with Zandon, Early Voting and Tawny Port in the 59th running of the Grade 2 $600,000 Jim Dandy Stakes at Saratoga Race Course on Saturday. Ridden by Joel Rosario, Epicenter — runner-up in the Kentucky Derby and Preakness in his previous two starts — charged along the outside as the small field was bunched together across the track, then pulled away to hold off Zandon by 1 1/2 lengths. Tawny Port was third. Epicenter ran the 1 1/8 miles in 1:48 4/5 and paid $4.20 to win in the traditional Saratoga prep race for the million-dollar Travers Stakes in four weeks.

