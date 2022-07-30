Lions RB D’Andre Swift is bigger, stronger and healthier

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — The Detroit Lions have challenged running back D’Andre Swift to fight through the bumps and bruises and play through all 17 games in 2022. He was injured in each of his first two seasons, but is healthy now and expected to be one of Detroit’s top players on offense. The 23-year-old running back hit the weight room in the offseason and arrived at camp noticeably bigger and stronger. The Lions are taking responsibility to make sure that Swift can stay healthy by increasing his training camp workload without overloading him.

