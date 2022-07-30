Potapova, Bouzkova to meet in Prague Open final

PRAGUE (AP) — Seventh-seeded Anastasia Potapova has marched to her second WTA final of the season at the Prague Open after defeating Qiang Wang 6-3, 6-0. The Russian who eliminated top-seeded Anett Kontaveit in the quarterfinals seeks her second WTA title after she won Istanbul in April. In the final of the hard-court tournament, Potapova will meet eighth-seeded Marie Bouzkova. Bouzkova defeated teenager Linda Noskova 7-6 (4), 6-3 in an all-Czech semifinal. Wimbledon quarterfinalist Bouzkova advanced to her fourth career final and her second this year. She has yet to win a WTA tournament. The 17-year-old Noskova played her first WTA semifinal.

