Vikings value return of rejuvenated tight end Irv Smith Jr.

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The evidence of Irv Smith Jr.’s rejuvenated outlook jumps out from underneath his chinstrap. The Minnesota Vikings tight end has a tattoo of a butterfly on the left side of his neck that signifies a fresh start. Smith is returning to action after missing the 2021 season with a knee injury. The Vikings value his athleticism and versatility and are eager to have him back as a vital part of the offense.

