US, Russia, China take part in talks with SE Asian nations

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has joined the foreign ministers of Russia and China at a meeting with top diplomats from Southeast Asia, which comes at a time of increased tensions. Friday’s East Asia Summit of the ongoing Association of Southeast Asian Nations meetings in Cambodia’s capital was the first time the three men were scheduled to take part in the same forum. It comes at a time of heightened tensions between the U.S. and both Russia and China over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan.

