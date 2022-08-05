New Milan player De Ketelaere honored by Kaká comparisons

MILAN (AP) — New AC Milan signing Charles De Ketelaere is honored by comparisons to former Rossoneri hero Kaká and hopes he can achieve as much with the club as the Brazilian great. The 21-year-old De Ketelaere has completed a transfer of around 32 million euros from Club Brugge. The talented playmaker has signed a five-year contract with the Serie A champion. Kaká played for Milan from 2003-09 and helped it to the Champions League trophy in 2007. De Ketelaere says Milan’s focus on youth also played a significant role in his decision to join.

