Skip to Content
News
By
today at 12:01 PM
Published 12:13 PM

‘Dream Up’: CO high school students pitch business ideas to nationally known educational designer

OSU- Cascades Innovation Co-Lab

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Several Central Oregon high school students gathered Thursday morning for a chance to pitch business ideas to a nationally known educational designer.

Katie Krummeck and her colleagues created a game called Dream Up, and the students were invited to pitch business ideas around the game, which aims to identify and solve real-world problems through creativity and collaboration.

This project is a partnership between I4Education, the innovation arm of the High Desert Education Service District, OSU-Cascades Innovation Co-Lab, Krummeck and her colleagues and involves the Central Oregon STEM Hub (which is also part of HDESD).

Kelsey McGee attended the gathering to learn more about Dream Up and what students learned from the process. Her report will be on NewsChannel 21 at Five.

Article Topic Follows: News
Author Profile Photo

Kelsey McGee

Kelsey McGee is a multimedia journalist for NewsChannel 21. Learn more about Kelsey here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content