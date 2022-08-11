‘Dream Up’: CO high school students pitch business ideas to nationally known educational designer

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Several Central Oregon high school students gathered Thursday morning for a chance to pitch business ideas to a nationally known educational designer.

Katie Krummeck and her colleagues created a game called Dream Up, and the students were invited to pitch business ideas around the game, which aims to identify and solve real-world problems through creativity and collaboration.

This project is a partnership between I4Education, the innovation arm of the High Desert Education Service District, OSU-Cascades Innovation Co-Lab, Krummeck and her colleagues and involves the Central Oregon STEM Hub (which is also part of HDESD).

