At 90, the Venice Film Festival looks better than ever

For director and actor Olivia Wilde, the dream of the Venice International Film Festival was woven into the fabric of her new film, “Don’t Worry Darling.” Ending up there became a shorthand for the type of movie she wanted to make. And she got her wish: It is among the many starry films debuting at the festival, which kicks off on Wednesday in the Northern Italian city with the premiere of “White Noise,” one of several Netflix films kicking off awards campaigns. Also among the slate are anticipated films from Todd Field, Darren Aronofsky, Laura Poitras, Alejandro G. Iñárritu and Netflix’s Marilyn Monroe film “Blonde” starring Ana de Armas.

