BALTIMORE (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens’ mascot was carted off at halftime of Saturday night’s preseason game against Washington with an apparent injury. It was not clear what happened to the person dressed as a bird named Poe. Other mascots joined Poe for a game on the field at halftime. Poe was lying on the ground when the cart came out and he was lifted onto it and driven off.

