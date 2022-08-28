Peru judge: preventative prison for president’s relative

LIMA, Peru (AP) — A Peruvian judge has ordered President Pedro Castillo’s sister-in-law to be held in prison up to 2.5 years while she is investigated for her participation in an alleged money laundering scheme involving the president and first lady. After postponing his decision twice, judge Johnny Gómez said there was “a high probability of fleeing” for Yenifer Paredes, 26, and ordered her pretrial detention. Paredes had been raised by Castillo and his spouse as their daughter after her mother died. Defense lawyers said they would appeal the decision. Castillo has denied the accusations.

