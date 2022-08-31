Giants, Padres to play in Mexico City on April 28-29

NEW YORK (AP) — The San Diego Padres and San Francisco Giants will play in the first regular-season Major League Baseball games in Mexico City next year, three seasons after the first scheduled matchup there was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. San Francisco and San Diego will play a two-game series at Estadio Alfredo Harp Helú Béisbol on April 29 and 30. The Padres will be the home team in both games. Spring training games were played in Mexico City in 2001, 2003, 2004 and 2016 at Fray Nano and Foro Sol.

