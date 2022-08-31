Tattoo shop in San Francisco using ink to help the war effort in Ukraine

By Sara Donchey

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) — A San Francisco tattoo shop is using ink to help Ukrainians suffering under the months-long Russian invasion thousands of miles away.

Gold Leaf Ink has been hosting two guest tattoo artists from Ukraine whose friends and family have been left to defend their war-torn country.

Regina Estrada, the shop owner, welcomed the idea of hosting a day-long fundraiser.

“They’ve been working here and all the money that they’ve made working they’ve been sending back home and so we suggested having a fundraiser to help their cause,” said Estrada.

One of the Ukranian artists explained that the effort was a personal one.

“My dad he is military and so many friends they’re still in Ukraine and they still need help.”

Customers were able to walk in without an appointment, select a pre-drawn design, and get tattooed for a flat fee.

All the money will be donated to humanitarian groups and to help fund a drone to defend the hard-hit city of Kharkiv, according to the shop’s owner.

