Red Sox bring up 1B prospect Triston Casas
By KEN POWTAK
Associated Press
BOSTON (AP) — The Red Sox are bringing up top prospect Triston Casas for their series finale at Fenway Park against the Texas Rangers. The 6-foot-4, 22-year-old first baseman has played 284 games in the minors. Casas is batting .269 with 46 homers and 181 RBIs, and was called up from Triple-A Worcester. Boston manager Alex Cora says Casas will “play almost every day.” To make room on the roster, the club sent struggling right-handed hitter Bobby Dalbec to Worcester.