Buffalo Bills blow out champion Rams 31-10 in season opener

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Josh Allen passed for 297 yards while accounting for four touchdowns as the Buffalo Bills stamped themselves as a clear contender for the Rams’ Super Bowl crown with a 31-10 victory over Los Angeles. Von Miller had two of Buffalo’s seven sacks as the Bills opened the NFL’s 103rd season by overcoming three first-half turnovers and running away with a blowout win. Matthew Stafford passed for 240 yards with three interceptions in a bruising night for the Rams, who lost a season opener and fell below .500 for the first time in coach Sean McVay’s six seasons in charge.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.