Alonso’s homer not enough, Mets lose to Marlins 6-3

MIAMI (AP) — Pete Alonso hit his 33rd home run but the New York Mets could not erase an early deficit and lost 6-3 to the Miami Marlins. New York, which began the night clinging to a half-game lead in the NL East over Atlanta, squandered a pair of good scoring chances by grounding into double plays. Garrett Cooper homered, doubled and singled for the Marlins, who have never had a player hit for the cycle. It was Cooper’s third straight multi-hit game following a prolonged slump. Charles LeBlanc added a two-run homer for Miami.

