Trackhouse heads into 100th start in championship contention

CONCORD, N.C. (AP) — Trackhouse Racing will make its 100th start on Sunday at Charlotte Motor Speedway with drivers Ross Chastain and Daniel Suarez still in the championship competition. It’s been a breakthrough season for the second-year team, which has three victories and can get both drivers into the round of eight. Trackhouse owner Justin Marks has made his team the surprise story of the season and finds his upstart organization holding its own against NASCAR’s heavyweights.

