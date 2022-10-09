Ewart Shadoff finally wins on LPGA Tour in her 246th attempt

CAMARILLO, Calif. (AP) — Jodi Ewart Shadoff can finally say she’s an LPGA Tour winner. The 34-year-old from England held on for a one-shot victory in the LPGA Mediheal Championship. She went wire-to-wire for her first win in her 246th start. But it wasn’t easy. Paula Reto made up the four-shot deficit in six holes and had a one-shot lead going to the back nine. Reto made a pair of bogeys late in the round. That paved the way for Ewart Shadoff. She shot a 71 in the final round and wound up winning by one shot over former U.S. Women’s Open champion Yuka Saso.

