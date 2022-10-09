Casillas says Twitter account hacked after ‘I’m gay’ post

MADRID (AP) — Former Spain goalkeeper Iker Casillas says his Twitter account was hacked after a post saying he was gay created a stir on the social media platform. He says “luckily everything in order. Apologies to all my followers. And of course, more apologies to the LGBT community.” The tweet came not long after a brief message that was posted on his account went viral and prompted widespread speculation. Casillas had not elaborated on the message, leading some to question its meaning and veracity.

