Deschutes National Forest firefighters to begin pile-burning season

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Beginning as soon as this week, firefighters on the Deschutes National Forest will start pile-burning operations. Fire specialists will select pile-burning units based on favorable conditions.

Bend-Fort Rock Ranger District firefighters are planning pile-burning operations in higher-elevation areas near the Cascade Lakes Highway. On the Sisters Ranger District, firefighters are planning potential pile-burning ignitions on Green Ridge along Forest Service Road 1130.

No road or trail closures are anticipated. Smoke impacts are expected to be minimal. Once ignited, piles are monitored by firefighters until declared out.

Piles may smolder, burn, and produce smoke for several days after ignition. While smoke may linger in the area, removing these large accumulations of woody debris during the winter months minimizes fire danger. The piles are concentrations of leftover materials associated with vegetation management activities being done to help maintain and restore forest and ecosystem health while reducing hazardous fuels loading.

What does this mean for you?

The possibility exists for smoke to settle in low-lying areas due to cool night-time temperatures.

When driving in smoky areas, drivers should slow down and turn on headlights

If you have heart or lung disease, asthma, or other chronic conditions, ask your doctor about how to protect yourself from smoke

Go to centraloregonfire.org to learn more about smoke safety and pile burning in Central Oregon

The Ochoco National Forest outlined its pile-burning plans on 5,100 acres last week.

For more information on hazardous fuels reduction projects in Central Oregon, visit centraloregonfire.org/ or fs.usda.gov/deschutes and follow us on Twitter @CentralORFire. Text “COFIRE to 888-777 to receive wildfire and prescribed fire text alerts.