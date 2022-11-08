Hiker in critical condition after falling over 150 feet from Olomana trail
By Lia Kamanā
MAUNAWILI, Hawaii (KITV) — A hiker is in critical condition after falling off the Olomana Trail on Sunday, Nov. 6.
While hiking the Olomana Three Peaks Trail, a 40-year-old man fell over 150-feet between the second and third peaks.
Paramedics utilized advance life saving measures to treat and transport the patient to the hospital.
The Honolulu Fire Department received a 911 call at 4:43 p.m. to an injured hiker on the Olomana Three Peaks Trail with four HFD units staffed with 12 personnel.
The first unit arrived at 4:56 p.m. and secured a landing zone nearby at the Maunawili Neighborhood Park.
At 5:34 p.m. HFD’s Air 1 inserted rescue personnel to the injured hiker’s location where they conducted a medical assessment, packaged him for airlift extraction, and transported him to the landing zone.
Medical care was then transferred to Emergency Medical Services ambulance at 5:50 p.m.
All HFD personnel were accounted for with no injuries.
