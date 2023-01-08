30 cats at Oregon cat rescue die in fire

By Web Staff

SILVERTON, Oregon (KPTV) — A fire at a cat rescue in Silverton killed 30 cats on Saturday.

A viewer sent FOX 12 a picture of large flames coming from the home that serves as the cat rescue.

The Silverton Fire Department said at about 5:30 p.m. Saturday, it responded to the non-profit Silverton Cat Rescue in the 600 block of Lone Oaks Loop. A spokesperson said 30 cats died and two survived.

The fire department said it is still investigating the cause, but it might have been because of an electrical malfunction.

A GoFundMe for the cat rescue has been started.

The Mt. Angel Fire District and Marion County Fire District 1 also assisted. Over 32 firefighters were needed to put out the flames. The house is being considered a total loss.

