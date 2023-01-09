Czech ex-Premier Babis acquitted in EU funds fraud case

PRAGUE (AP) — A Prague court has acquitted former Prime Minister Andrej Babis of fraud charges in a $2 million case involving European Union subsidies. A prosecutor requested a three-year suspended sentence and a fine of 10 million Czech koruna ($440,000) for the populist billionaire. Babis pleaded not guilty and repeatedly said the charges against him were politically motivated. The acquittal came on Monday.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.