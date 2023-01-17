White House defends releasing incomplete information about classified documents

By Kevin Liptak, CNN

The White House offered its most robust — if still extremely limited — explanation of why it has repeatedly released incomplete information about classified documents located in President Joe Biden’s private office and home, insisting Tuesday that protecting the Justice Department’s investigation means restricting which details can be released publicly.

“I understand that there’s a tension between protecting and safeguarding the integrity of an ongoing investigation with providing information publicly appropriate with that,” said Ian Sams, a spokesman for the White House Counsel’s Office.

He said that as the Justice Department, and now a special counsel, investigates the matter, it was “natural” that some information would evolve.

“In any investigation, as an investigation is ongoing, especially an investigation where people are cooperative and are working hand-in-hand with the department to review these matters, information is going to develop,” he said. “That’s a natural part of any investigation.”

“As searches were underway, looking for additional documents to be properly handed back to the government, you know, we wanted to be respectful to try to provide as as complete information as we could, trying to balance with the need to provide that information to you all consistent with the investigation,” he went on.

The White House has faced criticism, even from some Democrats, over how it has handled the matter related to Biden’s handling of classified documents. That includes what it disclosed and when, including failing to say that additional documents had been found at Biden’s home when initially revealing documents were found at his office.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.