Skip to Content
AP - Oregon-Northwest
By
Published 9:36 PM

Thomas scores 25, Montana knocks off Portland State 73-67

KTVZ

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Dischon Thomas’ 25 points helped Montana defeat Portland State 73-67 on Saturday.

Thomas also contributed six assists and three blocks for the Grizzlies (10-12, 4-6 Big Sky Conference). Josh Bannan and Josh Vazquez added 17 points apiece.

Cameron Parker led the Vikings (9-13, 3-6) in scoring, finishing with 21 points, 10 assists and two steals. Portland State also got 12 points from Jorell Saterfield. Hunter Woods also had 11 points and two steals.

NEXT UP

These two teams both play Thursday. Montana hosts Northern Colorado while Portland State hosts Idaho.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Article Topic Follows: AP - Oregon-Northwest

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content