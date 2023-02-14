Bend wildlife hospital Think Wild helps to spread love all year round, including Valentine’s Day

People looking for a unique way to celebrate Valentine’s Day were picking up gift packages from Think Wild on Tuesday.

The wildlife hospital had a Valentine's special which included floral arrangements, chocolates, honey and even a think wild beanie. All of the items had a wild and natural theme. Prices ranged from $60 to $1,000.

Money made from the gift packages goes to supporting the wildlife rehabilitation center.

If you missed this opportunity, but still want to help out Think Wild, there are upcoming volunteer events, including a tree planting day to help beavers.