Skip to Content
News
By
Published 8:14 PM

Bend wildlife hospital Think Wild helps to spread love all year round, including Valentine’s Day

People looking for a unique way to celebrate Valentine’s Day were picking up gift packages from Think Wild on Tuesday.

The wildlife hospital had a Valentine's special which included floral arrangements, chocolates, honey and even a think wild beanie. All of the items had a wild and natural theme. Prices ranged from $60 to $1,000.

Money made from the gift packages goes to supporting the wildlife rehabilitation center.

If you missed this opportunity, but still want to help out Think Wild, there are upcoming volunteer events, including a tree planting day to help beavers.

Article Topic Follows: News
Author Profile Photo

Tracee Tuesday

Tracee Tuesday is a multimedia journalist for NewsChannel 21. Learn more about Tracee here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content