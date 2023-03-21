Deputy shot in Seattle identified, remains hospitalized

SEATTLE (AP) — Law enforcement officials have released the name of a King County Sheriff’s deputy who was shot in Seattle Monday while serving an eviction notice to a 29-year-old person in the Ballard neighborhood.

Detective David Easterly was shot and wounded, the King County Independent Force Investigation Team said Tuesday in a news release. As of Tuesday morning Easterly remained in critical condition, The Seattle Times reported.

The Seattle Police Department said around 10:30 a.m. Monday that a person was barricaded in a residence and that a detective had been shot and taken to Harborview Medical Center.

A person was found dead in the residence following the shooting. Investigators haven’t said if the person fired a gun but said Tuesday that they found evidence that all three deputies serving the eviction notice “probably returned fire.” More testing will be done to confirm that was the case, investigators said.

The other two King County deputies who are believed to have fired were identified as Benjamin Wheeler and Benjamin Miller. They will be placed on administrative leave, which is standard practice.

Investigators said they are waiting for the King County Medical Examiner to positively identify the person who was found dead before releasing their name.