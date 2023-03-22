GameStop leads meme stock rally in pandemic trade comeback

Meme stocks are rising in morning trading after GameStop, one of the most heavily traded off-brand stocks during the pandemic, posted a surprise profit for the fourth quarter, its first quarterly profit in two years. Rather than a per-share loss of 16 cents as Wall Street had expected, the video game retailer reported a profit of 16 cents per share, or $48.2 million in all. During the pandemic, GameStop was a member of a group of beat-down stocks that drew smaller investors in huge numbers two years ago. Shares of GameStop surged 51% at the opening bell and it pulled other meme stocks along for the ride.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.