Man United sale: Jim Ratcliffe says he’s submitted 2nd bid

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — The proposed sale of Manchester United has gathered pace after British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe said he had submitted a second bid for the iconic soccer team. American merchant bank Raine had given bidders more time to fine-tune proposals by extending Wednesday night’s deadline for the latest round of offers for the Premier League club. Ratcliffe is one of the richest people in Britain and has been a United fan since childhood. Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani is also set to submit a fresh offer and appears to be the main rival to Ratcliffe in the battle to take charge of the 20-time English league champions.

