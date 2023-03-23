Ronaldo, Kane break records in wins for Portugal, England

It was a record-breaking night for Cristiano Ronaldo and Harry Kane as qualifying for the European Championship in 2024 got underway. The 38-year-old Ronaldo now has more international appearances than any other male player after racking up No. 197 in Portugal’s 4-0 win over Liechtenstein. The former Real Madrid and Manchester United striker marked the occasion by converting a penalty and adding another second-half goal to move onto a record-extending 120 in international matches. Kane became England’s outright leading scorer of all time by netting a first-half penalty in a 2-1 win at Italy. It lifted Kane to 54 goals for his country and that’s one more than Wayne Rooney.

